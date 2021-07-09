Tinashe – “Bouncin”

A few years ago, sleek R&B futurist Tinashe broke away from RCA, the label that had been keeping her on the shelf for way too long, and she went independent. The new arrangement seems to suit her. These days, Tinashe can collaborate with people like Channel Tres, she can release goofy one-offs like her Christmas EP, and she can share new singles when it suits her. Last month, she teamed up with California rapper Buddy on her track “Pasadena.” Today, she’s got another new jam called “Bouncin’.”

“Bouncin'” walks the line between commercial R&B and architectural club music. Over a sharply bleepy beat from Boston producer dwilly, Tinashe sings about sweating out her edges in the club and sending dirty pics, ascending into an airy falsetto while vocoder-bots answer her back. It’s slick and immediate, but there’s a cool minimalism to the track, too. Check it out below.

Tinashe has announced plans to release a new album called 333 sometime this year.