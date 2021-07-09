Lil Baby Released From Police Custody In Paris, Fined For Cannabis In Car

As The Associated Press reports, Lil Baby been released and fined for having cannabis in his car, though the more significant penalty seems to be public humiliation and the inconvenience of having his vacation interrupted. According to the AP, the incident has reignited concerns about racial profiling in France. “Would a white person have been stopped the same way?” said lawyer Slim Ben Achour. “It’s not at all sure.”

“Thank You To Everyone Who Checced On Me !! I’m Good I’m Otw To The States To Rock My Show At The Pavilion At Pan Am In Indianapolis!! Let’s Gooooooo,” Lil Baby wrote on Instagram. The show is scheduled for this Saturday.