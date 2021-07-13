Runnner – “Monochrome”

Back in May, Noah Weinman announced his debut on Run For Cover, Always Repeating. The album packages last year’s One Of One EP with re-recordings of songs from 2017’s Awash. So far we’ve heard two songs from it, “Awash” and “Urgent Care.” Today, Weinman’s back with one more ahead of the album’s arrival on Friday.

The latest preview of Always Repeating is “Monochrome.” “Although this isn’t the oldest song in the batch, this feels like the first Runnner song,” Weinman said in a statement. “As soon as I wrote it I knew I wouldn’t feel comfortable bringing it into my band at the time. I was really missing my friends and they all seemed so far away that it somehow felt like they never existed. It’s about nuance and memory, and how hard it can be to remember something in all its color and detail. Part of me fights against that and tries to remember everything, but part of me also resigns to it.”

The song also comes with a video Weinman made with Skullcrusher’s Helen Ballentine. Check it out below.

Always Repeating is out 7/16 via Run For Cover Records.