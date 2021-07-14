Andrew W.K. – “Everybody Sins”

In a couple of months, the mysterious reverse-aging mega-rocker Andrew W.K. will release his new album God Is Partying. Thus far, A.W.K. has shared the early tracks “Babalon” and “I’m In Heaven,” and both of them are sick. Today, we get a new Andrew W.K. track called “Everybody Sins,” and it’s another maximalist head-smasher.

“Everybody Sins” has a central guitar riff heavy enough to crush spines. The song is vast and operatic and endearingly ridiculous, which basically means it’s an Andrew W.K. song. Since Andrew W.K. songs rule, that’s good news. The track, like “Babalon” and “I’m In Heaven” before it, has a wild, head-spinning video from director Phem C. Palmer. The clip goes heavy on horror-movie imagery, with a whole lot of blood and a whole lot of ooky dentistry stuff, and it also uses doppelgangers to riff on the many theories about what exactly Andrew W.K.’s whole deal is. I’m pretty sure Kat Dennings, the future Mrs. W.K., makes a brief appearance at the end.

Talking about the song in a press release, Andrew W.K. says:

When we started working on the video for “Everybody Sins,” the director and I were scheming and straining over some of the choreography and camera moves. Now, I do realize some people will say life’s too short to scheme and strain like this. And others will say life’s too short NOT to scheme and strain. Still, other people will say both these approaches are incorrect. And what do I say? Everything I just said in the video for “Everybody Sins.”

God Is Partying is out 9/10 on Napalm Records.