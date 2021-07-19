Watch Kamasi Washington Cover Metallica With Kirk Hammett & Robert Trujillo

Kamasi Washington is one of the many, many artists that contributed to Metallica’s massive new covers compilation called The Metallica Blacklist, which features 53 artists’ takes on “Black Album” songs. Last night, Washington performed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and brought out Metallica’s own Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo to help him debut his cover of “My Friend Of Misery.” Watch below.

Also on hand at the Bowl last night were Thundercat, who joined Washington throughout the set, and Terrace Martin, who came out to perform their collab “PIG FEET” along with Daylyt and G Perico. Here’s video of that: