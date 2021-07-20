Childish Gambino – “Stay High” (Brittany Howard Cover)

Last month, Brittany Howard announced Jaime Reimagined, a whole remix/covers album mirroring her 2019 solo debut Jaime. Previously, she’d shared remixes from EARTHGANG and Bon Iver, and along with the announcement she also shared Little Dragon’s take on “Presence” and BadBadNotGood’s remix of “Tomorrow.” There were a lot of other impressive names involved in the project — Michael Kiwanuka, Common, Syd, Childish Gambino.

Today, ahead of the album’s arrival on Friday, we get to hear Childish Gambino’s contribution. Donald Glover has offered up his take on Howard’s “Stay High,” the big single from Jaime. The jazz pianist and composer James Francies produced Glover’s version of the track. Check it out below.

Jaime Reimagined is out 7/23 on ATO, with a physical release coming 9/24.