Wednesday – “How Can You Live If You Can’t Love How Can You If You Do”

Wednesday are releasing their sophomore album, Twin Plagues, in a few weeks. Its first two singles, “Handsome Man” and “Cody’s Only” were full-speed-ahead rockers, but their next pair of singles show off different sides to the recent Band To Watch. A few weeks ago, they shared the gloomy zone-out “One More Last One,” which landed on our best songs of the week list, and today they’re back with one more last single, “How Can You Live If You Can’t Love How Can You If You Do.”

It’s twangy and twinkling and tender, as Karly Hartzman falls head-over-heels in love: “Rooms would look much better if they had you standin’ in them,” she sings at one point. “Jealous of the rooms whose floors can feel your weight upon them.” Hartzman had this to say, via Under The Radar: “A Big Star-esque love song concocted around a James Baldwin quote from Another Country. One of the only books I’ve read twice.” (Another Country is indeed a great one.)

Listen below.

TOUR DATES:

07/22 Asheville, NC @ American Vinyl Co. (w/ Manas)

08/03 Brooklyn, NY @ The Broadway (w/ the Glow & Margaret Sword)

08/04 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg (w/ Beach Bunny & Earth Dad)

08/28 Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle (album release show w/ Chaos Control, Secret Shame & Charli Jasper)

09/03 Chicago, IL @ The Hideout (w/ Dan Wriggins & Advance Base)

Twin Plagues is out 8/13 via Orindal Records.