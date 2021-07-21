Bob Dylan Announces ’80s Bootleg Series Set Featuring 54 Previously Unreleased Recordings

Bob Dylan has announced Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series, Vol.16 (1980-1985), the latest installment of the legendary songwriter’s Bootleg Series of archival releases. The deluxe 5-CD package, also available in 2-CD and 2-LP highlight editions, will feature 54 previously unreleased recordings, including outtakes, rehearsal recordings, and live performances from Dylan’s early-’80s albums Shot Of Love, Infidels, and Empire Burlesque. Check out the full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

DISC 1

01 “Señor (Tales of Yankee Power) – Rehearsal”

02 “To Ramona – Rehearsal”

03 “Jesus Met the Woman at the Well – Rehearsal”

04 “Mary of the Wild Moor – Rehearsal”

05 “Need a Woman – Rehearsal”

06 “A Couple More Years – Rehearsal”

07 “Mystery Train – Shot of Love outtake”

08 “This Night Won’t Last Forever – Rehearsal”

09 “We Just Disagree – Rehearsal”

10 “Let’s Keep It Between Us – Rehearsal”

11 “Sweet Caroline – Rehearsal”

12 “Fever – Rehearsal”

13 “Abraham, Martin and John – Rehearsal”

DISC 2

01 “Angelina – Shot of Love outtake”

02 “Price of Love – Shot of Love outtake”

03 “I Wish It Would Rain – Shot of Love outtake”

04 “Let It Be Me – International 7″ Single B-side”

05 “Cold, Cold Heart – Shot of Love outtake

06 “Don’t Ever Take Yourself Away – Shot of Love outtake”

07 “Fur Slippers – Shot of Love outtake”

08 “Borrowed Time – Shot of Love outtake”

09 “Is It Worth It? – Shot of Love outtake”

10 “Lenny Bruce – Shot of Love alternate mix”

11 “Yes Sir, No Sir – Shot of Love outtake”

DISC 3

01 “Jokerman – Infidels alternate take”

02 “Blind Willie McTell – Infidels outtake”

03 “Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight [version 1] – Infidels alternate take”

04 “Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight [version 2] – Infidels alternate take”

05 “Neighborhood Bully – Infidels alternate take”

06 “Someone’s Got a Hold of My Heart – Infidels outtake”

07 “This Was My Love – Infidels outtake”

08 “Too Late [acoustic version] – Infidels outtake”

09 “Too Late [band version] – Infidels outtake”

10 “Foot of Pride – Infidels outtake”

DISC 4

01 “Clean Cut Kid – Infidels outtake”

02 “Sweetheart Like You – Infidels alternate take”

03 “Baby What You Want Me to Do – Infidels outtake”

04 “Tell Me – Infidels outtake”

05 “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground – Infidels outtake”

06 “Julius and Ethel – Infidels outtake”

07 “Green, Green Grass of Home – Infidels outtake”

08 “Union Sundown – Infidels alternate take”

09 “Lord Protect My Child – Infidels outtake”

10 “I and I – Infidels alternate take”

11 “Death is Not the End [full version] – Infidels outtake”

DISC 5

01 “Enough is Enough [live] – Slane Castle, Ireland”

02 “License to Kill [live] – Late Night with David Letterman, March 22, 1984”

03 “I’ll Remember You – Empire Burlesque alternate take”

04 “Tight Connection to My Heart (Has Anybody Seen My Love) – Empire Burlesque alternate mix”

05 “Seeing the Real You at Last – Empire Burlesque alternate take”

06 “Emotionally Yours – Empire Burlesque alternate take”

07 “Clean Cut Kid – Empire Burlesque alternate take”

08 “Straight A’s in Love – Empire Burlesque outtake”

09 “When the Night Comes Falling from the Sky [slow version]– Empire Burlesque alternate take”

10 “When the Night Comes Falling from the Sky [fast version] – Empire Burlesque alternate take”

11 “New Danville Girl – Empire Burlesque outtake”

12 “Dark Eyes – Empire Burlesque alternate take”

Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series, Vol.16 (1980-1985) is out 9/17 via Columbia/Legacy. Pre-order it here.