Bob Dylan Announces ’80s Bootleg Series Set Featuring 54 Previously Unreleased Recordings

Bob Dylan has announced Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series, Vol.16 (1980-1985), the latest installment of the legendary songwriter’s Bootleg Series of archival releases. The deluxe 5-CD package, also available in 2-CD and 2-LP highlight editions, will feature 54 previously unreleased recordings, including outtakes, rehearsal recordings, and live performances from Dylan’s early-’80s albums Shot Of Love, Infidels, and Empire Burlesque. Check out the full tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:
DISC 1
01 “Señor (Tales of Yankee Power) – Rehearsal”
02 “To Ramona – Rehearsal”
03 “Jesus Met the Woman at the Well – Rehearsal”
04 “Mary of the Wild Moor – Rehearsal”
05 “Need a Woman – Rehearsal”
06 “A Couple More Years – Rehearsal”
07 “Mystery Train – Shot of Love outtake”
08 “This Night Won’t Last Forever – Rehearsal”
09 “We Just Disagree – Rehearsal”
10 “Let’s Keep It Between Us – Rehearsal”
11 “Sweet Caroline – Rehearsal”
12 “Fever – Rehearsal”
13 “Abraham, Martin and John – Rehearsal”

DISC 2
01 “Angelina – Shot of Love outtake”
02 “Price of Love – Shot of Love outtake”
03 “I Wish It Would Rain – Shot of Love outtake”
04 “Let It Be Me – International 7″ Single B-side”
05 “Cold, Cold Heart – Shot of Love outtake
06 “Don’t Ever Take Yourself Away – Shot of Love outtake”
07 “Fur Slippers – Shot of Love outtake”
08 “Borrowed Time – Shot of Love outtake”
09 “Is It Worth It? – Shot of Love outtake”
10 “Lenny Bruce – Shot of Love alternate mix”
11 “Yes Sir, No Sir – Shot of Love outtake”

DISC 3
01 “Jokerman – Infidels alternate take”
02 “Blind Willie McTell – Infidels outtake”
03 “Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight [version 1] – Infidels alternate take”
04 “Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight [version 2] – Infidels alternate take”
05 “Neighborhood Bully – Infidels alternate take”
06 “Someone’s Got a Hold of My Heart – Infidels outtake”
07 “This Was My Love – Infidels outtake”
08 “Too Late [acoustic version] – Infidels outtake”
09 “Too Late [band version] – Infidels outtake”
10 “Foot of Pride – Infidels outtake”

DISC 4
01 “Clean Cut Kid – Infidels outtake”
02 “Sweetheart Like You – Infidels alternate take”
03 “Baby What You Want Me to Do – Infidels outtake”
04 “Tell Me – Infidels outtake”
05 “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground – Infidels outtake”
06 “Julius and Ethel – Infidels outtake”
07 “Green, Green Grass of Home – Infidels outtake”
08 “Union Sundown – Infidels alternate take”
09 “Lord Protect My Child – Infidels outtake”
10 “I and I – Infidels alternate take”
11 “Death is Not the End [full version] – Infidels outtake”

DISC 5
01 “Enough is Enough [live] – Slane Castle, Ireland”
02 “License to Kill [live] – Late Night with David Letterman, March 22, 1984”
03 “I’ll Remember You – Empire Burlesque alternate take”
04 “Tight Connection to My Heart (Has Anybody Seen My Love) – Empire Burlesque alternate mix”
05 “Seeing the Real You at Last – Empire Burlesque alternate take”
06 “Emotionally Yours – Empire Burlesque alternate take”
07 “Clean Cut Kid – Empire Burlesque alternate take”
08 “Straight A’s in Love – Empire Burlesque outtake”
09 “When the Night Comes Falling from the Sky [slow version]– Empire Burlesque alternate take”
10 “When the Night Comes Falling from the Sky [fast version] – Empire Burlesque alternate take”
11 “New Danville Girl – Empire Burlesque outtake”
12 “Dark Eyes – Empire Burlesque alternate take”

Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series, Vol.16 (1980-1985) is out 9/17 via Columbia/Legacy. Pre-order it here.

