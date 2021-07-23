Tinashe – “I Can See The Future”

Tinashe – “I Can See The Future”

New Music July 23, 2021 12:05 AM By James Rettig

Tinashe officially announced her new album 333 on Thursday and shared a release date and tracklist for it. It’s her first full-length since 2019’s Songs For You. The album features guest appearances from Kaytranada, Jeremih, Kaash Paige, and more. It’ll be out on 8/6. She’s shared two songs from it already, “Bouncin’” and the Buddy-featuring “Pasadena,” and today she’s putting out another new single, “I Can See The Future.” Check it out below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Let Go”
02 “I Can See The Future”
03 “X” (Feat. Jeremih)
04 “Shy Guy”
05 “Boucin'”
06 “Unconditional” (Feat. Kaytranada)
07 “Angels” (Feat. Kaash Paige)
08 “333” (Feat. AB)
09 “Undo” (feat. Wax Motif)
10 “Let Me Down Slowly”
11 “Last Call”
12 “The Chase”
13 “Pasadena” (Feat. Buddy)
14 “Small Reminders”
15 “Bouncin’ Pt. 2”
16 “It’s A Wrap” (Feat. Quiet Child & Kudzai)

333 is out 8/6.

Comments

