Smiley – “Over The Top” (Feat. Drake)

Over the years, Drake has said some nice things about fellow Toronto rapper Smiley. Drake is supposedly gearing up to release his new album Certified Lover Boy, and he’s recently showed up on tracks with people like Migos and Brent Faiyaz. Today, Drake has teamed up with Smiley on a new track that’s really just as much a Drake song as a Smiley one.

On “Over The Top,” which sadly has nothing to do with a particular Sylvester Stallone arm-wrestling movie, Drake and Smiley trade off verses over a tingly beat from Memphis producer and frequent Drake collaborator Tay Keith. Drake talks some enviable shit: “I can’t be pale in my casket/ Make sure I die with a tan, it’s part of the brand.” Smiley, meanwhile, brags about his Drake associations: “Got a verse from the boy and it leaked/ He sent me a new one said use it instead.”

I’m making this sound like it’s all Drake’s show, but it’s really not. Smiley raps in a sort of cartoonish Snaggletooth wheeze that makes him stand out and keeps him from getting overshadowed by the world’s biggest pop star. I like this guy’s voice. Check out “Over The Top” below.