New Music July 23, 2021 10:58 AM By Tom Breihan

New Music July 23, 2021 10:58 AM By Tom Breihan

Two years ago, the South London rapper Dave announced himself with his ambitious debut album Psychodrama. On that album, Dave switched back and forth between hard UK road rap and soft, piano-driven introspection. He could growl with authority, but he seemed more interested in getting introspective and vulnerable. The album made Dave a star in the UK. It topped the British charts and won the Mercury Prize, and Dave gave a memorable performance at last year’s BRIT Awards. Today, after releasing the interstitial singles “Titanium” and “Mercury,” Dave has followed up Psychodrama with his sophomore album We’re All Alone In This Together.

Dave only announced the new album a couple of weeks ago. That’s when he released its single, the tense and impressive Stormzy collab “Clash.” Stormzy isn’t the only guest star on We’re All Alone In This Together. The LP also features appearances from collaborators like James Blake, Wizkid, Snoh Aalegra, Ghetts, Giggs, and Fredo. Dave and his Psychodrama collaborator Kyle Evans produced most of the album, but they got assists from people like James Blake and Mount Kimbie.

We’re All Alone In This Together plays like a more widescreen version of Psychodrama. There are rap-star moments and pop-star moments on the record, but Dave seems more concerned with giving emotional confessions over soft, pretty music. It’s impressive to hear a major new star bust his whole soul wide open like that. Stream the album below.

