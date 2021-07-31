Bright Eyes Postpone Indoor Shows On Current Tour

You thought shows being cancelled because of COVID was a thing of the past? Think again! BrooklynVegan reports that Bright Eyes have decided to postpone several indoor shows on their current run of dates with Lucy Dacus, their first tour in 10 years, due to “the complications of managing a large touring party during a pandemic.”

NYC’s date at Terminal 5 tomorrow, Atlanta’s dates at The Eastern next week, and Birmingham’s date at Sloss Furnaces on 8/8 are all being rescheduled; tonight’s show at Forest Hills Stadium is unaffected. The band shared the following statement regarding the cancellations:

Due to the complications of managing a large touring party during a pandemic, Bright Eyes have made the difficult decision to postpone a handful of their indoor Summer 2021 shows. Over the past few weeks the band have joined the rest of the world in having to recalibrate and reassess their safety measures on an almost daily basis as new information is reported. The well being of the musicians, crew, friends and family on the road are of the utmost importance to them. Conor, Mike and Nate are aware that decisions they make for their traveling workplace have widespread repercussions for all immunocompromised family members within their touring party’s orbit and have therefore made the personal decision to postpone four shows during this time of unprecedented uncertainty. Bright Eyes will always prioritize the health and safety concerns of their touring team and are committed to providing a working environment everyone is comfortable with. The affected dates are: New York City Terminal 5 on August 1st, Atlanta, Georgia The Eastern on August 6th & 7th and Birmingham, Alabama Sloss Furnaces on August 8th. Refunds at the point of purchase. Dates will be rescheduled as part of Bright Eyes 2022 touring, TBD. All other scheduled dates remain unchanged.

Is this just an outlier or a harbinger of tours scaling back amid growing concerns over the Delta variant? I guess we’ll find out.