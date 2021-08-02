Celebrities Love This Mississippi 14-Year-Old’s Post-Everything Pop

“High voice, but you know I’m gonna rock with it,” Prentiss sang on “Rock With It,” his earliest song available on streaming services, which dates to Sept. 25 of last year. He has done just that. “October,” released a month later, sounds like a lo-fi Kidz Bop remake of a Juice WRLD or Lil Peep hit: breathy helium-voiced melody, moody guitar chords, trap beat laced with lurching digital bass. “Pull off in a Bentley/ I know that you miss me,” Prentiss sings on the chorus, never mind that he cannot legally get his learner’s permit until next year. (And you thought Olivia Rodrigo was young.) “Why Should I Care,” another 2020 track, found Prentiss layering his own pre-adolescent wails over the kind of bluesy chord-based guitar riff many of us might have written at 14 after learning how to play “Little Wing” and “Under The Bridge.”

These songs sound like less like groundbreaking pop music than demos a talented teenager would record at home and post online, which is exactly what they were. I like to think of myself as an openminded listener who stays in touch with the zeitgeist, but there are levels of “How do you do, fellow kids?” even I cannot transgress. As a dad who is inching closer to 40 with each birthday, I would be mortified if anyone happened upon me blasting these early Prentiss tracks. It is hard to hear them as anything but novelty. On “Circles,” when a wall of distorted guitar becomes the canvas for the lyric “So tired of this life/ I’ma have to get to bed,” my parental instinct kicks in and I want to make sure he finishes his homework first.

Still, like many teenagers, Prentiss is evolving rapidly. He has since infused his music with traces of pop-punk, synthwave, and hyperpop, the slightly uncanny and futuristic electronic subgenre popularized by the likes of 100 gecs and the PC Music crew. Recent single “thrill of it” races along the same breathless path Bieber and the Kid Laroi charted on “Stay”; it is a wonder his label did not recruit Travis Barker to feature on the track for clout. He comes off like a baby Makonnen on “i’ll do it again,” on which he boasts, “I just broke her heart, and I’ll do it again.” On the EDM ballad-turned-banger “hazel eyes,” he doesn’t have to pitch-shift his voice the way an artist like Katie Dey or Porter Robinson would because it’s naturally up in that register.

If all this is sounding familiar, it may be because Prentiss is not the first young teenager to emerge out of the South with a catalog that seems to boil down most of the mainstream into post-everything pop. His most obvious analog is glaive, the alias of Hendersonville, North Carolina native Ash Gutierrez, who experienced an online breakout last year at age 15. In a Fader feature last November, Colin Joyce wrote that glaive draws on “the vast unpredictable influences of an energetic kid raised on the internet: the bitter beauty of classic Midwest emo, SoundCloud rap’s erratic ecstasy, and the glow stick drip of glitch-pop luminaries like 100 gecs.” It’s obviously youthful material, but compared to Prentiss, glaive sounds like a seasoned veteran on new single “bastard.”

It’s obvious why so many industry people see potential in Prentiss. In the long term, when a kid can throw together music this accomplished before his hormones even kick in, there’s no telling what he could do once he matures a few more years. In the short term, the distance between anonymity and an “Old Town Road”-level phenomenon is remarkably short these days. Cinematic has taken the temperature of a market in which ever younger artists are breaking through — the aforementioned Rodrigo and Laroi among them — and placed a bet on Prentiss. And maybe it will work out for them. Crazier things have happened.

I am nonetheless reminded of a column I wrote in 2014, when Prentiss was seven. The subject was artists who broke through on the pre-TikTok video app Vine. One of them was Lil TerRio, the dancing 8-year-old with the “Ooh, kill ’em!” catchphrase, who had disappeared back into obscurity within a few months. Another was Shawn Mendes, then 15, who now tops the charts and headlines arenas. Prentiss looks and sounds so goofy that it’s easy to imagine him having a brief spotlight moment and then vanishing. On the other hand, TerRio returned from oblivion last year to re-establish himself as a rapper. In the famous-for-being-famous era, maybe this pipsqueak already has it made.