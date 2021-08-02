Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Films Partners With A24 For Utopia & Beyond

Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Films Partners With A24 For Utopia & Beyond

News August 2, 2021 1:06 PM By James Rettig

A24 has signed a deal with Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Films, as Variety reports. The partnership was announced with a social media image featuring a “first draft” script penned by Travis Scott bearing a blacked-out title. That title has been confirmed to be Utopia, the name of Scott’s upcoming new album that he teased at Rolling Loud Miami a couple weekends ago by performing a new song.

Utopia will be Scott and A24’s first endeavor together, a visual accompaniment to the album, but the production deal will apparently involve multiple projects. No word on when Utopia will be released, though it will apparently include last year’s “Franchise” and 2019’s “Highest In the Room.”

