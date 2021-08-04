Morly – “Eliogy”

Megan Kellythorn

New Music August 4, 2021 4:39 PM By James Rettig

Morly – “Eliogy”

Megan Kellythorn

New Music August 4, 2021 4:39 PM By James Rettig

Morly is releasing her debut album, ‘Til I Start Speaking, in a couple weeks. We’ve heard “Wasted” and “Dance To You” from it already and today she’s back with one last single, the subtle and smooth “Eliogy.” “I wrote it in the messy aftermath of a breakup,” Morly said in a statement. “It’s about the pain of causing someone else pain, of having to break someone’s heart. If the album is 9 sleep bangers and a bop—’Eliogy’ is the bop.” Listen below.

‘Til I Start Speaking is out 8/20 via Cascine.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Prince’s “Batdance”

    1 day ago

    The Number Ones: Martika’s “Toy Soldiers”

    3 days ago

    Song Of The Summer 2021: Vote Now!

    2 days ago

    Deafheaven – “In Blur”

    1 day ago

    NYC Requiring Vaccine For Indoor Concerts Starting Next Month

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest