Morly – “Eliogy”

Morly is releasing her debut album, ‘Til I Start Speaking, in a couple weeks. We’ve heard “Wasted” and “Dance To You” from it already and today she’s back with one last single, the subtle and smooth “Eliogy.” “I wrote it in the messy aftermath of a breakup,” Morly said in a statement. “It’s about the pain of causing someone else pain, of having to break someone’s heart. If the album is 9 sleep bangers and a bop—’Eliogy’ is the bop.” Listen below.

‘Til I Start Speaking is out 8/20 via Cascine.