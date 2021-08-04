Whoop whoop! Insane Clown Posse were forced to cancel their annual Gathering Of The Juggalos festival last year due to the pandemic. But later this month, the Gathering will be back in full force, bringing Juggalos and Faygo enthusiasts from all across the land to Thornville, Ohio’s Legend Valley from August 19-21.

ICP themselves are headlining, of course, with a regular show on Saturday and a set celebrating their 2000 double album Bizaar/Bizzar on Thursday. Slightly more surprisingly, the Gathering will also feature Danny Brown, Vanilla Ice, To Catch A Predator’s Chris Hansen, and Jackass star Steve-O, who is hosting the main stage on Thursday.

The lineup is rounded out by DJ Paul, King 810, Lardi B, Nascar Aloe, 9 Dead, Ouija Macc, Raven Black, Rude Boy, Upon A Burning Body, Whitney Peyton, Zitro, Big Hoodoo, Free Will, Blahzay Roze, Dayton Family, DJ Clay, Inner City Posse, Myzery, Project Born, Shaggy the Airhead, V Sinizter, Cody Manson, Derrty Shirt, Double Homicide, Ezekiel, Gnarcotix, Hex Rated, Hexxx, Isolated Beingz, Jakk Faust, J Biz R, J Payne, Klokwerk E, Knowledge Da MC, La Purp, Open Minded, Problemattik, Rouges Gallery, S.O.N., Sewerside, Side Weighs, Skitzo, SSB, Tierre Diaz, Wiked Wood, and Whiskey n Water.