Taylor Swift is continuing her quest to rerecord her first six albums in an attempt to regain control of her catalog — and as a defiant middle finger to Scooter Braun and the private equity firm he sold her masters to. She released Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which included the original album plus bonus tracks and unreleased songs featuring Keith Urban and Maren Morris, in April. Next up is Red (Taylor’s Version), which will be out in November and be “the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red.”

Swift has been teasing the Red rerecording on social media, tweeting a cryptic video today featuring several words in code. Swifties, nothing if not enterprising, have already deciphered most of them, which hint that Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Stapleton, Ed Sheeran, and the long-rumored extended 10-minute version of “All Too Well” will all be included on Red (Taylor’s Version). According to another tweet from Swift, “Your next clue will be in the spot where you hear red…”

Here’s the official bonus songs tracklist:

21 “Ronan”

22 “Better Man”

23 “Nothing New” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

24 “Babe”

25 “Message In A Bottle”

26 “I Bet You Think About Me” (Feat. Chris Stapleton)

27 “Forever Winter”

28 “Run” (Feat. Ed Sheeran)

29 “The Very First Night”

30 “All Too Well Ten Minute Version”

Red (Taylor’s Version) is out 11/19 on Republic.