New Music April 9, 2021 12:01 AM By James Rettig

New Music April 9, 2021 12:01 AM By James Rettig

Taylor Swift has released Fearless (Taylor’s Version), the first in a series of re-recorded versions of her first six albums, most of which are expected to roll out this year. She announced this undertaking a couple years ago after her master recordings were sold to a private equity firm by music mogul and manager Scooter Braun.

Fearless features new recordings of every song from her 2008 sophomore album, plus tracks that were recorded for the album’s Platinum Edition and a few loosies that were put out during the era. There are also six previously unreleased vault songs that have been recorded anew for Fearless (Taylor’s Version), including one featuring Keith Urban, who Swift opened for around the time Fearless originally came out. Urban re-recorded his vocals for the song; Colbie Caillat, who was a featured guest on album cut “Breathe,” also laid down new vocals for the re-release. Maren Morris contributed vocals to the vault track “You All Over Me,” which was released as a single last month.

Swift put the album together with some more recent Swift collaborators, including including Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner. There were three singles released before today: the re-recorded “Love Story,” the aforementioned “You All Over Me,” and another vault track, “Mr. Perfectly Fine.”

Listen to Fearless (Taylor’s Version) below.

