Watch Foo Fighters Troll Westboro Baptist Church Protestors With A Bee Gees Cover

Every time Foo Fighters play a show in Kansas, the Westboro Baptist Church shows up to picket with hateful signs. And every time they do, Foo Fighters ride up in a pickup truck to troll the right-wing bigots.

In 2011, they rode up and played “Keep It Clean,” their parody country song about truckers bathing at rest stops. In 2015, they rode up and rickrolled everyone. And last night, they rode up to their show at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas in all their Dee Gees finery and treated the congregation to their cover of the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what? I love you! I do,” Grohl told the crowd. “The way I look at it, I love everybody. That’s what you’re supposed to do… I deliver all of my love, and you shouldn’t be hating. You should be dancing!” Watch the performance below.