Watch Foo Fighters Troll Westboro Baptist Church Protestors With A Bee Gees Cover

News August 6, 2021 3:17 PM By Peter Helman

Watch Foo Fighters Troll Westboro Baptist Church Protestors With A Bee Gees Cover

News August 6, 2021 3:17 PM By Peter Helman

Every time Foo Fighters play a show in Kansas, the Westboro Baptist Church shows up to picket with hateful signs. And every time they do, Foo Fighters ride up in a pickup truck to troll the right-wing bigots.

In 2011, they rode up and played “Keep It Clean,” their parody country song about truckers bathing at rest stops. In 2015, they rode up and rickrolled everyone. And last night, they rode up to their show at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas in all their Dee Gees finery and treated the congregation to their cover of the Bee Gees’ “You Should Be Dancing.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what? I love you! I do,” Grohl told the crowd. “The way I look at it, I love everybody. That’s what you’re supposed to do… I deliver all of my love, and you shouldn’t be hating. You should be dancing!” Watch the performance below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Prince’s “Batdance”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Martika’s “Toy Soldiers”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Right Here Waiting”

    16 hours ago

    Song Of The Summer 2021: Vote Now!

    3 days ago

    Deafheaven – “In Blur”

    3 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest