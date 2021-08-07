Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter Jessica Wins Olympic Medal

Jessica Springsteen, the 29-year-old daughter of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, has won a silver medal as part of the US equestrian show jumping team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Sweden won the gold following a jump off on Saturday night when the US tied with the Swedes in penalty points. This was Springsteen’s first time at the Olympics; she was an alternative for the US team in 2012.

Springsteen says she called her family after medaling last night with her horse Don Juan van de Donkhoeve. “I FaceTimed them really quick. They were all screaming, I don’t think we understood anything,” she told CNN. “Just saw their team USA gear; there was just lots of shouting. I couldn’t make a lot out but I know that they’re so excited.”