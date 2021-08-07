Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter Jessica Wins Olympic Medal

Julian Finney/Getty Images

News August 7, 2021 12:57 PM By Peter Helman

Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter Jessica Wins Olympic Medal

Julian Finney/Getty Images

News August 7, 2021 12:57 PM By Peter Helman

Jessica Springsteen, the 29-year-old daughter of Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, has won a silver medal as part of the US equestrian show jumping team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Sweden won the gold following a jump off on Saturday night when the US tied with the Swedes in penalty points. This was Springsteen’s first time at the Olympics; she was an alternative for the US team in 2012.

Springsteen says she called her family after medaling last night with her horse Don Juan van de Donkhoeve. “I FaceTimed them really quick. They were all screaming, I don’t think we understood anything,” she told CNN. “Just saw their team USA gear; there was just lots of shouting. I couldn’t make a lot out but I know that they’re so excited.”

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Prince’s “Batdance”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Right Here Waiting”

    2 days ago

    Song Of The Summer 2021: Vote Now!

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    1 day ago

    Deafheaven – “In Blur”

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest