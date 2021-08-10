Beyoncé Prepping New Music, Hemp Farm

Although we’ve gotten plenty of projects like EVERYTHING IS LOVE, Homecoming: The Live Album, The Lion King: The Gift, and Black Is King in recent years, Beyoncé still hasn’t released a proper studio album since Lemonade way back in 2016. It’s still anyone’s guess when we’ll get another Beyoncé album. But in a new cover story with Harper’s Bazaar, she does confirm that she has some new music on the way:

With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half. Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!

That’s not the only project that Queen Bey has in the works. She’s also building up her collection of 80,000 bees into an actual hemp and honey farm:

During quarantine, I went from overindulgences to creating positive rituals drawing from past generations and putting my own spin on things. I discovered CBD on my last tour, and I’ve experienced its benefits for soreness and inflammation. It helped with my restless nights and the agitation that comes from not being able to fall asleep. I found healing properties in honey that benefit me and my children. And now I’m building a hemp and a honey farm. I’ve even got hives on my roof! And I’m so happy that my daughters will have the example of those rituals from me. One of my most satisfying moments as a mom is when I found Blue one day soaking in the bath with her eyes closed, using blends I created and taking time for herself to decompress and be at peace. I have so much to share…and there’s more to come soon!

Beyoncé is turning 40 next month on 9/4. Elsewhere in the interview, she reflects on her past, her family, and her new IVY PARK fashion collection. Read the whole thing here.