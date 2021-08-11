Watch St. Vincent Join Jack Antonoff On The Roof Of Electric Lady Studios

August 11, 2021

Watch St. Vincent Join Jack Antonoff On The Roof Of Electric Lady Studios

News August 11, 2021 1:18 PM By James Rettig

Jack Antonoff loves to bring people to the roof of Electric Lady Studios in New York City and make them perform. A few weeks ago, he got Lorde up there to sing her two Solar Power singles. And he recruited St. Vincent to head on up there to help him out with performing a song off his new Bleachers album Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night. She popped up for “What’d I Do With All This Faith?” to sing background vocals, though she does background vocals for a different Bleachers track on the actual album. Antonoff also performed “Big Life” sans St. V. Check out videos of both below.

