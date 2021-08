Megan Thee Stallion has shared a new track, “Outta Town Freestyle,” rapping over the same beat she first tried out a couple years ago. “Was re inspired by this beat so here’s another freestyle to it,” she wrote in a tweet.

A couple months ago, Megan shared a proper new single, “Thot Shit.” She also put out “Southside Forever Freestyle” back in February.

Check out the “Outta Town Freestyle” below.