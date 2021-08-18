Neil Young Drops Out Of Farm Aid: “It Might Not Be Safe For Everyone”

Neil Young has dropped out of Farm Aid 2021 due to COVID safety concerns. Young, who is a co-founder and board member of Farm Aid, was supposed to perform at the festival in Hartford next month alongside Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews, Margo Price, Sturgill Simpson, and more.

Young announced the news on his Neil Young Archives website, writing, “I find myself wondering whether Farmaid will be safe for everyone with the Covid pandemic surging … I don’t want to let anybody down, but still can’t shake the feeling that it might not be safe for everyone.”

“My soul tells me it would be wrong to risk having anyone die because they wanted to hear music and be with friends,” he continued, concluding, “While I respect Willie, John and Dave’s decisions to stick with it and play, I am not of the same mind. It is a tough call.”

The 9/25 event would’ve been Young’s first public performance since the 2019 edition of Farm Aid in Wisconsin. Read Young’s full statement below.