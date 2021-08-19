Britney Spears Investigated For Allegedly Striking Employee; Lawyer Says Incident “Overblown”

News August 19, 2021 7:59 PM By James Rettig

Britney Spears is under investigation after allegedly striking an employee at her home in Southern California, as the Associated Press reports. Spears’ housekeeper filed a misdemeanor battery complaint with the Sheriff’s Office, saying that the singer hit her in a fight over a cellphone on Monday. There were no injuries in the apparent altercation.

Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart released a statement calling the incident “overblown sensational tabloid fodder — nothing more than a manufactured ‘he said she said’ regarding a cell phone.” He continued, per Variety: “Anyone can make an accusation but this should have been closed immediately. To its credit, the Sheriff’s office itself has acknowledged that the incident was classified as a ‘very minor misdemeanor…’ and confirmed ‘there were no injuries.’ If this did not involve Britney Spears it never would have been reported at all.”

Rosengart was approved to represent Spears in her conservatorship case last month following the resignation of her previous lawyer. Last week, it was reported that the singer’s father Jamie Spears had agreed to step down as her conservator.

