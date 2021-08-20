For now, New Zealand rock legend Neil Finn is still a member of Fleetwood Mac in good standing. But Fleetwood Mac presumably aren’t going to be able to do much of anything as a band anytime soon. During the pandemic, Finn reassembled a version of Crowded House, his much-loved band. Earlier this year, Crowded House released Dreamers Are Waiting, their first new album in a decade. Last night, they were the musical guests on Stephen Colbert’s Late Night, where they played one new song and one timeless smash.

On the Colbert show proper, Crowded House, presumably playing in a private studio far away from these United States, performed “To The Island,” the recent single that got the Tame Impala remix treatment. But the real reason to click here is the online bonus: Crowded House running back “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” the song that took them to #2 on the American Hot 100 in 1987. I wonder if it’s weird for Neil Finn to sing that song without hearing an arena full of people singing it enthusiastically back at him. Regardless, it sounded great.

The Crowded House that played Colbert was the new edition of the band. Alongside Neil Finn and longtime member Nick Seymour, the band now also includes veteran American producer Mitchell Froom and Neil’s sons Liam and Elroy Finn. Watch both performances below.

Dreamers Are Waiting is out now on BMG.