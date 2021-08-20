Big Boi & Sleepy Brown – “The Big Sleep Is Over” (Feat. Kay-I)

New Music August 20, 2021 2:28 PM By Peter Helman

Big Boi & Sleepy Brown – “The Big Sleep Is Over” (Feat. Kay-I)

New Music August 20, 2021 2:28 PM By Peter Helman

It’s taken a few years, but it seems like Big Boi and longtime collaborator Sleepy Brown are finally getting serious about releasing their joint album The Big Sleepover. It finally has a release date — September 3rd — and it’ll include their 2019 track “Intentions,” last year’s “Can’t Sleep,” and the more recent “lowercase (no cap).” Now they’re sharing the quasi-title track “The Big Sleep Is Over,” which also features Jamaican artist Kay-I. Listen below.

The Big Sleepover is out 9/3.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Miss You Much”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Girl I’m Gonna Miss You”

    5 days ago

    The Number Ones: Roxette’s “Listen To Your Heart”

    22 hours ago

    Premature Evaluation: Lorde Solar Power

    2 days ago

    Lorde – “Mood Ring”

    4 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest