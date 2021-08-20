Big Boi & Sleepy Brown – “The Big Sleep Is Over” (Feat. Kay-I)
It’s taken a few years, but it seems like Big Boi and longtime collaborator Sleepy Brown are finally getting serious about releasing their joint album The Big Sleepover. It finally has a release date — September 3rd — and it’ll include their 2019 track “Intentions,” last year’s “Can’t Sleep,” and the more recent “lowercase (no cap).” Now they’re sharing the quasi-title track “The Big Sleep Is Over,” which also features Jamaican artist Kay-I. Listen below.
The Big Sleepover is out 9/3.