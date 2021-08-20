There’s no easy way to describe the music of the Irish-born, London-based singer and producer Benjy Keating, who records as Palmistry. Keating has collaborated with artists like Charli XCX and SOPHIE, but on his own, Palmistry makes a strange and particular kind of introvert pop music that strips away as much as possible. The whole Palmistry project is clearly inspired by dancehall and R&B, but it strips away just about every frippery, leaving nothing but barely-there beats and vulnerable feelings.

Today, Palmistry releases the new album wyrdo, his follow-up to last year’s Post Eternity. Keating co-wrote the LP with Danny Parker, a songwriter who’s had hits with people like Shawn Mendes and Jessie Ware, and the album has contributions from producers like Nömak and Jerome LOL. But wyrdo still sounds small and personal. It’s Keating singing about crippling depression in a heavily Auto-Tuned sigh. The beats are expertly programmed micro-dancehall. It’s all terribly lovely and reassuring, and it sounds like nothing else.

We’ve already posted the early single “fk a deal,” but the whole album really demands to be heard in all its warped, breezy glory. Below, you can listen to the LP and check out the new video for “Oceanic Healing.”

wyrdo is out now on Fool’s Gold.