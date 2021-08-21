Kacey Musgraves Shares New Music Teasers On Her Birthday

Today is Kacey Musgraves’ 33rd birthday. Happy birthday, Kacey Musgraves! She’s been teasing her new album, the follow-up to 2018’s Golden Hour, for a while now; where that one was all sighing domestic bliss, the new one finds her processing her divorce from Ruston Kelly in a three-act narrative inspired by Greek and Shakespearian tragedies. And today, she’s previewing some more new music on her Instagram, with one short clip of a song followed by a bunch of lyrics:

Let me set the scene…

Two lovers ripped right at the seams

They woke up from the perfect dream

And then the darkness came.

I signed the papers yesterday

You came and took your things away

Moved out of the house we made

…And gave you back your name

What have we done?

Did we fly too high?

Just to get burned by the sun?

No one’s to blame

‘Cause we called all the angels to save us

Called them by name

But I guess they got lost…

Judging by the lyrics and the Spanish guitar in the clip, it seems like the song we’re hearing here might be “Star-Crossed,” the Latin-tinged, Romeo And Juliet-inspired tune that may or may not feature Carlos Santana — and also may or may not be the album’s title track, which is “a pared back, Latin-inflected ballad about resigning from a relationship and accepting fate without bitterness” that “swells into a pattern of guttural electric guitar, spectral strings and a chorus of voices.”

Check out the teaser below, and another song snippet on her brand new TikTok account.