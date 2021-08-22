Watch Sleater-Kinney Join Wilco On “A Shot In The Arm” In Forest Hills

News August 22, 2021 10:42 AM By James Rettig

For the last couple weeks, Wilco and Sleater-Kinney have been making their way around the country on a co-headlining North American tour that was rescheduled from last year due to pandemic-related reasons. They came through New York City last night to perform at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens and, after some Hurricane Henri-related delays that caused Wilco to go on later than expected, Sleater-Kinney joined them for the first song they played: “A Shot In The Arm,” the anthemic cut off Summerteeth. There was a lot of rain! Check out video from the show below.

