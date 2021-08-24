Shannon Lay – “A Thread To Find”

Last month, Shannon Lay announced a new album called Geist. At the time, she shared two new songs, “Awaken And Allow” and the album’s title track. We’d also previously heard “Rare To Wake,” which landed amongst our favorite songs when Lay released it back in May. Today, she’s back with another.

Lay’s latest is called “A Thread To Find.” “‘A Thread to Find’ is about finding pieces of yourself in unfamiliar places,” Lay said in a statement. “It is about watching the people around you grow and evolve and admiring the chaos and the beauty of discovering new worlds within ourselves. It is recognizing the courage and strength in each other even in the face of great challenge. And it is a reminder for when you get lonely on your journey that we are in this together. You’re on your own but not alone.”

Geist is out 10/8 via Sub Pop.