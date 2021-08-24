Geese – “Low Era”

A couple months ago, a young Brooklyn band called Geese emerged with a single called “Disco.” To many, they were still unknown, but there had already been a lot of word-of-mouth buzz about the group — hype that “Disco,” one of the best singles that week but also of 2021 overall, delivered on. We named the group a Band To Watch, and they previewed what to expect from their full-length debut. Today, they’re back with the official news: The album is called Projector, and it arrives at the end of October.

Geese wrote and recorded the album when they were still in high school, and were originally just going to drop it last year and head off to college, effectively ending what had been a teenage recording project. Instead, labels started calling, and they finished their album before having Dan Carey — the same producer who’s worked with a lot of contemporary bands Geese namecheck as influences — mix it. Along with the announcement, the band has also shared the official version of “Low Era,” the song that first went online last year and garnered them industry attention. Here’s what they had to say about it:

We had been trying to get everything to sound super heavy, creepy crawly, and complicated, really because that’s all we knew how to do. Four-on-the-floor songs like “Low Era” had felt a little like poison to us for a while, until we consciously tried to challenge ourselves to write something more danceable. Once we stopped enforcing certain boundaries, it ended up working out without us expecting it to, and even ushered in this psychedelic 3-D element that ends up appearing throughout the album. We like the idea of confusing the listener a little, and trying to make every song a counteraction to the last, pinballing between catchy and complicated, fast and slow. “Low Era” is one end of that spectrum, and ultimately broadened the scope of songs we thought we could make.

“Low Era” also comes with a video directed by Fons Schiedon. Check it out below.

Projector is out 10/29 digitally with a 12/3 physical release, via Partisan/Play It Again Sam.