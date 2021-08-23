Olivia Rodrigo’s “brutal” Video Is As Chaotic As The Song

Sour starter “brutal” is one of the most arresting opening tracks of the year, a disenchanted manifesto introducing Olivia Rodrigo as an angrier Disney-bred pop star than we’re used to. Today, Rodrigo has given the song an equally intense music video, her fourth from the album following “drivers license,” “deja vu,” and “good 4 u.” (Yes, we’re playing along with the lowercase conceit.)

The “brutal” video is suitably chaotic. It is, I guess, about personas, and media scrutiny, and a ballet-themed video game, or something? And various animations pop up on Rodrigo’s face throughout? And it makes me feel like I’m having a surreal flashback to Y2K-era cable TV? I can’t pretend to understand what I’m seeing here, but maybe someone can interpret it for me below.

Sour is out now on Geffen.