Marisa Anderson & William Tyler – "At The Edge Of The World"

Eli Johnson

New Music August 24, 2021 1:37 PM By Chris DeVille

Guitarists extraordinaire Marisa Anderson and William Tyler are releasing their collaborative album Lost Futures at the end of this week. Since they first announced the project five months ago with the release of the title track, Tyler contracted COVID-19 and had to cancel a run of shows with Steve Gunn. That was about a month ago, so hopefully if Tyler suffered symptoms, he’s feeling alright by now.

Today the duo are sharing one last single, “At The Edge Of The World.” It follows “Hurricane Light,” which we neglected to post upon its release in June. (Oops!) Both are lush corners of an album that feels like a whole world to be explored. Check ’em out.

Lost Futures is out 8/27 on Thrill Jockey.

Chris DeVille Staff

Comments

