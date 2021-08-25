Joni Mitchell Is MusiCares’ 2022 Person Of The Year, Tribute Concert Planned For January

Just a month after it was announced Joni Mitchell was receiving Kennedy Center Honors, the iconic singer-songwriter is getting another tribute, too. Today, the Grammys announced that Mitchell would be honored as their annual MusiCares Person Of The Year for 2022. She is the 31st person to receive the title.

“I’m honored to be chosen as Person Of The Year by this great charity,” Mitchell said in a press release. “I look forward to being part of this gala that will help MusiCares continue their inspired work in providing a support system for those in need.”

Mitchell will be honored in a ceremony on Saturday, January 29th — two days before next year’s Grammys. There will also be a big artist tribute with other musicians performing Mitchell’s songs, but no word on the lineup yet. “We are so excited to bring together an amazing lineup of artists to celebrate the musical legacy of Joni Mitchell,” Laura Segura, the executive director of MusiCares, said in a stateement. “She is being honored not only for her iconic music and lyrics, but for her trailblazing spirit and the inspiration she’s brought to so many artists.”