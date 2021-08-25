Doja Cat Will Host The VMAs

The MTV Video Music Awards are happening in a couple weeks — they will be broadcast live from Barclays Center in New York City on September 12th. Over the last month, a slate of performers has been announced that includes Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X, Lorde, Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, and others. And today the show has revealed its official host: Doja Cat. She’ll also be performing.

Doja Cat is up for five awards at the show this year, on the heels of her new album Planet Her: Artist Of The Year, Video Of The Year, Best Collaboration (with SZA), Best Art Direction (with Saweetie), and Best Visual Effects (with the Weeknd). Last year, she took home the Moon Person for Best New Artist.