Kacey Musgraves Announces 2022 Tour Dates
Kacey Musgraves has announced some 2022 tour dates in support of her new album, star-crossed, which is coming out next week. (We’ve heard the title track and “justified” from it so far.) The tour will take place in January and February, starting off in St. Paul, MN on 1/19 and ending up in Los Angeles on 2/20. Stops in New York City (at Madison Square Garden), Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, and more are also on the itinerary. King Princess and MUNA are set as the openers. Ticket information is available here. Here’s the full run of dates:
01/19 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
01/20 Chicago, IL @ United Center
01/21 Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
01/23 Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
01/24 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
01/26 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
01/27 Boston, MA @ TD Garden
02/03 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
02/05 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
02/09 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
02/11 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/14 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/16 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
02/19 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
02/20 Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center
star-crossed is out on 9/10.