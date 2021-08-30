Kacey Musgraves Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Kacey Musgraves has announced some 2022 tour dates in support of her new album, star-crossed, which is coming out next week. (We’ve heard the title track and “justified” from it so far.) The tour will take place in January and February, starting off in St. Paul, MN on 1/19 and ending up in Los Angeles on 2/20. Stops in New York City (at Madison Square Garden), Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, and more are also on the itinerary. King Princess and MUNA are set as the openers. Ticket information is available here. Here’s the full run of dates:

01/19 St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

01/20 Chicago, IL @ United Center

01/21 Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

01/23 Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

01/24 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

01/26 Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

01/27 Boston, MA @ TD Garden

02/03 Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

02/05 New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

02/09 Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

02/11 Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/14 Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/16 Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

02/19 Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

02/20 Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

star-crossed is out on 9/10.