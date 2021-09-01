Spencer Krug – “Red Dress” (Jad Fair Cover) & Okay Kaya – Nightswimming (R.E.M. Cover)

The storied independent label Jagjaguwar is celebrating its 25th anniversary all year with a series of albums called Jag Quarterly. The first, Dilate Your Heart, featured poet Ross Gay’s spoken word over music from the likes of Bon Iver and Mary Lattimore. The second, This Is A Mindfulness Drill, was a full-length reimagining of Richard Youngs’ Sapphie by the Hypnotic Brass Ensemble with Moses Sumney, Perfume Genius, and Sharon Van Etten. And now JAG25 is continuing with Join The Ritual, an album featuring covers of songs that inspired Darius Van Arman and partner Chris Swanson to start the label back in the ’90s.

Join The Ritual‘s title and cover art nods to the label’s Dungeons & Dragons roots — the name Jagjaguwar came from a D&D name generator. It includes Jagjaguwar’s friends and alumni like Angel Olsen, the Besnard Lakes, Nap Eyes, and S. Carey covering artists like Slint, Stereolab, Smog, Built To Spill, Low, and Teenage Fanclub. We’ve already heard two tracks, Bruce Hornsby’s take on Dinosaur Jr.’s 1994 Without A Sound cut “Feel The Pain” and Jamila Woods’ cover of Tracy Chapman’s iconic “Fast Car.” Today, we’re getting two more, Spencer Krug of of Wolf Parade/Moonface/Sunset Rubdown’s rendition of Jad Fair’s “Red Dress” and Okay Kaya’s take on R.E.M.’s “Nightwswimming.”

“I wanted to try something with ‘Red Dress’ because the lyrics are so carefree and whimsically romantic; a mood I was craving during the tail end of the pandemic,” Krug explains in a statement. “Since the original is basically just vocals and percussion, I thought an interesting approach to ‘covering’ the song would be to lay down my own vocals and piano on top of what Jad Fair was already doing. It was something I’d never tried before, but I think the process yielded some harmonically interesting results, especially within the blend of the two vocal tracks.” Listen to both covers below.

Join The Ritual is out 9/24 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.