Lindsey Buckingham – “Scream”

Lindsey Buckingham isn’t in Fleetwood Mac anymore, but he’s still plenty busy on his own. Buckingham recently played guitar on one of the songs from If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, the new Halsey album that Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross produced. Soon, Buckingham will head out on his first-even European tour as a solo artist. And in a few weeks, Buckingham will release a new self-titled album, which happens to be his first solo LP in a decade.

Thus far, the songs that we’ve heard from Lindsey Buckingham have all been the sorts of slick, propulsive folk-rock that Buckingham does better than pretty much anyone else. We’ve already heard the early tracks “I Don’t Mind” and “On The Wrong Side,” and now Buckingham has shared the album opener “Scream.” It’s a simple, direct two-minute jam that sure seems to be about enjoying sex. Here’s how Buckingham describes it:

Everything on the record is me, for better or worse. Many of the songs on this album are about the work and discipline it takes in maintaining a long-term relationship. Some of them are more about the discipline and some of them are more about the perks. “Scream” is about the perks. It felt very celebratory and it was also very, very simple and short. To the point. It didn’t evolve into some huge thing. It made its case and got the hell out. It just seemed like a good place to start the album, somehow. It’s very upbeat and very optimistic and very positive. It’s a celebration of an aspect of life.

Listen below.

Lindsey Buckingham is out 9/17 on Reprise.