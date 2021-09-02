Stranded – “Crossed Lines”

Over the last couple months, David Mansfield has been rolling out his new Stranded album Midnight Sun. So far we’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “Hesitation” and “Back Country.” Today, he’s back with another.

Mansfield’s latest is called “Crossed Lines.” “I was taking some cues from the movie Vanishing Point,” Mansfield said in a statement. “This was written when there were some horrendous forest fires, so I kept imagining driving away from them with little to nothing to stand on. But it’s also a veil for personal feelings I was dealing with at the time.”

“Crossed Lines” definitely has the pulse of a foreboding drive song, and continues Stranded’s movement into more of a rock-oriented direction. Check it out below.

Midnight Sun is out 9/24 on Double Phantom. Pre-order it here.