Stranded – “Crossed Lines”

New Music September 2, 2021 5:14 PM By Ryan Leas

Stranded – “Crossed Lines”

New Music September 2, 2021 5:14 PM By Ryan Leas

Over the last couple months, David Mansfield has been rolling out his new Stranded album Midnight Sun. So far we’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “Hesitation” and “Back Country.” Today, he’s back with another.

Mansfield’s latest is called “Crossed Lines.” “I was taking some cues from the movie Vanishing Point,” Mansfield said in a statement. “This was written when there were some horrendous forest fires, so I kept imagining driving away from them with little to nothing to stand on. But it’s also a veil for personal feelings I was dealing with at the time.”

“Crossed Lines” definitely has the pulse of a foreboding drive song, and continues Stranded’s movement into more of a rock-oriented direction. Check it out below.

Midnight Sun is out 9/24 on Double Phantom. Pre-order it here.

Ryan Leas Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Phil Collins’ “Another Day In Paradise”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Michael Bolton’s “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You”

    2 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Kanye West Donda

    3 days ago

    Stream Kanye West’s Donda — Really!

    5 days ago

    The Month In Metal – August 2021

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest