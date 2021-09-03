Thom Yorke Goofs On Radiohead’s “Embarrassing” TikTok Analytics

Radiohead joined TikTok back in April. Since then, the band has used their verified account exclusively to post bizarre videos featuring the mysterious Chieftain Mews character from their old webcasts. Their first TikTok got a million views, but that number has been steadily decreasing with every new post. And in a new video posted today, Thom Yorke and Radiohead artist Stanley Donwood goof on their own “embarrassing” analytics.

“We love what you’re doing, you obviously have been trying very hard, and we appreciate the effort, but we have been looking over the numbers,” Yorke tells Cheftain Mews in the clip. “Every time a new post goes up you get 30% less people viewing it. So clearly it’s not going in the right direction. Clearly you needed to do something more like dogs dancing or whatever the fuck it is.”

“There is literally a dog in Croydon who’s got more followers than you,” Donwood adds. “People on TikTok, they find you, I think the word is ‘repellent.’ ‘Creepy.’ ‘Creepy uncle.’ They called you a creepy uncle. It’s a disaster.” Watch the full video below.