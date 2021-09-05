Watch Brandi Carlile Cover Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock”
Brandi Carlile is a big fan of Joni Mitchell. She once covered Blue in its entirety at a concert that Mitchell ended up attending. She’s done “River” on tour and “A Case Of You” with Kris Kristofferson at Mitchell’s 75th birthday celebration a couple years ago. (She also sang “A Case Of You” on Colbert a few months ago.) And now Carlile has added a new Mitchell classic into her repertoire: “Woodstock,” which appeared on her 1970 album Ladies Of The Canyon. She’s done it at a handful of shows so far, including one that was broadcast through SiriusXM’s Small Stage concert series. Watch below.