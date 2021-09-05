Watch Brandi Carlile Cover Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock”

News September 5, 2021 8:22 AM By James Rettig

Watch Brandi Carlile Cover Joni Mitchell’s “Woodstock”

News September 5, 2021 8:22 AM By James Rettig

Brandi Carlile is a big fan of Joni Mitchell. She once covered Blue in its entirety at a concert that Mitchell ended up attending. She’s done “River” on tour and “A Case Of You” with Kris Kristofferson at Mitchell’s 75th birthday celebration a couple years ago. (She also sang “A Case Of You” on Colbert a few months ago.) And now Carlile has added a new Mitchell classic into her repertoire: “Woodstock,” which appeared on her 1970 album Ladies Of The Canyon. She’s done it at a handful of shows so far, including one that was broadcast through SiriusXM’s Small Stage concert series. Watch below.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Michael Bolton’s “How Am I Supposed To Live Without You”

    4 days ago

    The Number Ones: Paula Abdul & The Wild Pair’s “Opposites Attract”

    2 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    Stream Drake’s New Album Certified Lover Boy

    3 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Kacey Musgraves star-crossed

    4 days ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest