girl in red – “Stay” (The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber Cover)

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay” just spent seven straight weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, which means that it has been around for quite a while. Long enough, anyway, to have some artists wanting to do covers of it. Enter Marie Ulven, better known as girl in red, who released her debut full-length if i could make it go quiet earlier this year. Ulven covered “Stay” for the latest edition of the Spotify Singles series. “I’m about to leave someone that I don’t want to leave so I’m listening to my own cover of ‘Stay’ because I want to stay,” she explained in a statement. She also recorded an acoustic version of album track “I’ll Call You Mine.” Listen below.

