Polo G Arrested In LA For Carrying A Concealed Weapon

Polo G has been arrested in Downtown Los Angeles, TMZ reports. The Chicago rapper, born Taurus Bartlett, is reportedly facing a felony charge for carrying a concealed weapon. He was the passenger in a car that had been pulled over Monday for reasons the police did not disclose. A male juvenile was booked on the same charge.

The arrest echoes back to a similar incident in June, when Polo was arrested on gun charges in Miami after his vehicle was pulled over after leaving the Miami release party for his #1 album Hall Of Fame. On that night, he reportedly got into a physical altercation with an officer during the traffic stop, but details were similarly blurry as to why the car he was riding in was pulled over and how the situation escalated. In response to the incident, Stacia Mac, Polo’s mother and manager, said his entourage was pulled over for “driving while Black.”