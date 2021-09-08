The Body & BIG|BRAVE – “Blackest Crow”

New Music September 8, 2021 2:42 PM By Ryan Leas

Back in June, the Body and BIG|BRAVE announced a collaborative album called Leaving None But Small Birds. So far we’ve heard two tracks from it, “Oh Sinner” and “Polly Gosford.” (The former ranked amongst our favorite songs that week.) Today, they’re back with another.

The latest preview of Leaving None But Small Birds arrives in the form of “Blackest Crow,” the album’s opener. Like its predecessors, it finds the Body and BIG|BRAVE coming together to craft a foreboding, heavy take on North American folk music. Also like its predecessors, it has something altogether haunting and transfixing about it. Check it out below.

Leaving None But Small Birds is out 9/24 on Thrill Jockey.

