Geese – “Projector”
Last month, the buzzy young Brooklyn group and Band To Watch Geese officially announced their debut album Projector. At the time, they shared “Low Era,” and we’d already heard “Disco” back in June. (We ranked the latter amongst the best songs of that week.) Today, they’re back with another preview of the album.
The latest single from Projector is its title track. Here’s what frontman Cameron Winter had to say about it:
The opening riff on “Projector” was the first thing we ever wrote for the record. When the song was finished, it became a jumping off point for the rest of the album. We liked it because it was something decidedly different from the music we had been writing up to that point. Though we didn’t know it then, it’s fitting that “Projector” became the title track on the record; it’s the song that ushered in the album’s sound.
Check it out below.
TOUR DATES:
10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
11/13 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival
11/17 – London, United Kingdom @ Windmill Brixton
11/18 – London, United Kingdom @ Sebright Arms
11/23 – Paris, France @ L’International
11/25 – Berlin, Germany @ Fluxbau
01/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe
01/23 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch
02/04 – Brussels, Belgium @ Chez [PIAS]
02/05 – Kortrijk, Belgium @ Wilde Westen
02/06 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
02/07 – Cologne, Germany @ MTC
02/08 – Hamburg, Germany @ MolotoW Skybar
02/12 – Vienna, Austria @ Fluc
02/14 – Munich, Germany @ Milla
02/15 – Dudingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn
02/16 – Annecy, France @ Festival Hors Pistes
02/20 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Sound House
02/21 – Glasgow, Scotland @ McChuills
02/22 – Manchester, UK @ YES
02/23 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
02/24 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade
03/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
03/12 – Washington, DC @ DC 9
03/14 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt
03/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
03/23 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
03/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
03/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
03/28 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
03/29 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
04/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
04/04 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
04/06 – Toronto, ON @ Garrison
04/07 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
04/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Projector is out 10/29 digitally with a 12/3 physical release, via Partisan/Play It Again Sam. You can get tickets to Geese’s forthcoming tour here.