Geese – “Projector”

Last month, the buzzy young Brooklyn group and Band To Watch Geese officially announced their debut album Projector. At the time, they shared “Low Era,” and we’d already heard “Disco” back in June. (We ranked the latter amongst the best songs of that week.) Today, they’re back with another preview of the album.

The latest single from Projector is its title track. Here’s what frontman Cameron Winter had to say about it:

The opening riff on “Projector” was the first thing we ever wrote for the record. When the song was finished, it became a jumping off point for the rest of the album. We liked it because it was something decidedly different from the music we had been writing up to that point. Though we didn’t know it then, it’s fitting that “Projector” became the title track on the record; it’s the song that ushered in the album’s sound.

Check it out below.

TOUR DATES:

10/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

11/13 – Lake Perris, CA @ Desert Daze Festival

11/17 – London, United Kingdom @ Windmill Brixton

11/18 – London, United Kingdom @ Sebright Arms

11/23 – Paris, France @ L’International

11/25 – Berlin, Germany @ Fluxbau

01/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

01/23 – Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

02/04 – Brussels, Belgium @ Chez [PIAS]

02/05 – Kortrijk, Belgium @ Wilde Westen

02/06 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

02/07 – Cologne, Germany @ MTC

02/08 – Hamburg, Germany @ MolotoW Skybar

02/12 – Vienna, Austria @ Fluc

02/14 – Munich, Germany @ Milla

02/15 – Dudingen, Switzerland @ Bad Bonn

02/16 – Annecy, France @ Festival Hors Pistes

02/20 – Dublin, Ireland @ The Sound House

02/21 – Glasgow, Scotland @ McChuills

02/22 – Manchester, UK @ YES

02/23 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

02/24 – Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade

03/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

03/12 – Washington, DC @ DC 9

03/14 – Nashville, TN @ High Watt

03/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

03/23 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

03/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

03/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

03/28 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

03/29 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

04/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

04/04 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

04/06 – Toronto, ON @ Garrison

04/07 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

04/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Projector is out 10/29 digitally with a 12/3 physical release, via Partisan/Play It Again Sam. You can get tickets to Geese’s forthcoming tour here.