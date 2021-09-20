Genesis Play Live Rarities In Reunion Tour Opener — See The Setlist

After long teasing a reunion tour, Genesis finally announced they’d get back out on the road in March of 2020. Of course, that didn’t happen. Earlier this year, they announced rescheduled dates, alongside a North American leg. And now, it’s finally here. Tonight, Genesis kicked off The Last Domino? tour in Birmingham, so we now have an idea of what to expect from these shows.

While this Genesis reunion still doesn’t include Peter Gabriel, the tour was touted as featuring music from that era — and it does have several songs from those days, with both Selling England By The Pound and The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway represented. It also has a lot of the big hits: “Mama,” “Land Of Confusion,” “Follow You Follow Me,” “Tonight, Tonight, Tonight,” “Invisible Touch.”

But alongside the heavy-hitters, the group also broke out a bunch of material they haven’t played since the ’90s. That includes “Fading Lights,” “The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway,” a snippet of “Dancing With The Moonlit Knight,” and “That’s All” — which, despite being a notable Genesis single, hadn’t been performed since 1998. They also played “Duchess” for the first time since all the way back in 1981.

Just a few days ago, Phil Collins told Mojo this could very well be the end of Genesis: “This English and American tour, that will be enough for me.” He apparently dismisses any notion of extending the tour or of a longer-term future for the reunited Genesis, noting the question mark in The Last Domino? was Tony Banks’ idea. So, if you want to see Genesis, you should probably get on that. And if you’re not going to do that, here’s some videos from the first reunion show.

#Genesis… and the lamb lies down on Birmingham pic.twitter.com/1fHBCtsGJx — Joserael  (@joserael) September 20, 2021

SETLIST:

“Behind The Lines / Duke’s End”

“Turn It On Again”

“Mama”

“Land Of Confusion”

“Home By The Sea”

“Second Home By The Sea”

“Fading Lights”

“The Cinema Show”

“Afterglow”

“That’s All”

“The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway”

“Follow You Follow Me”

“Duchess”

“No Son Of Mine”

“Firth Of Fifth”

“I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)”

“Domino”

“Throwing It All Away”

“Tonight, Tonight, Tonight”

“Invisible Touch”

Encore:

“I Can’t Dance”

“Dancing With The Moonlit Knight” (First Verse)

“The Carpet Crawlers”