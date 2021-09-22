Parquet Courts – “Black Widow Spider”

Parquet Courts – “Black Widow Spider”

Parquet Courts officially announced their new album Sympathy For Life last month with “Walking At A Downtown Pace,” after a soft rollout that included a radio show debut for “Plant Life” and a live show heavy on new songs. Today, they’re back with the studio version of one of those new songs, “Black Widow Spider.”

Per the band’s A Savage: “I told [producer] Rodaidh McDonald that I wanted to find a sound that was equal parts Can, Canned Heat and This Heat. He was really into that and probably took some glee in having such a bizarre challenge.” It comes with an animated video created by Shayne Ehman, who said: “We were inspired by the claymation master Art Clokey. I wanted the video to feel like it was shot in the 1950’s and so I used very old lenses. One was a brass projection lens from the 1860’s and another was radioactive.”

Check out “Black Widow Spider” and the band’s very extensive tour itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:
09/18 Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival
09/22 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre &
09/24 Marfa, TX @ Trans-Pecos Festival
09/26 Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival
10/02 Tampa, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival
10/28 Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^
10/29 Richmond, VA @ The National ^
10/30 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ^
10/31 Lancaster, PA @ Tellus360 ^
11/03 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground !
11/04 Portland, ME @ State Theatre !
11/05 Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts !
11/06 Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony !
11/15 Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory
11/17 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/19 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre
11/21 Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Music Festival
02/27 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *
02/28 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *
03/02 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *
03/03 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *
03/04 Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *
03/05 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *
03/07 Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *
03/08 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *
03/10 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *
03/11 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *
03/12 Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *
03/13 Detroit, MI @ MOCAD *
03/15 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *
03/16 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *
03/17 Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *
03/18 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *
03/31 Boston, MA @ Royale #
04/01 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel $
04/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #
04/04 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #
04/05 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore %
04/22 Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market
04/23 Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial
04/25 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
04/27 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
04/28 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre
04/29 Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
04/30 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
05/21 Paris, FR @ La Trianon
05/22 Antwerp, BE @ Trix
05/24 Cologne, DE @ Stollwerck
05/25 Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen Neukölln
05/27 Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich
05/28 Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
05/30 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
05/31 Lille, FR @ Le Grand Mix
06/01 Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne
06/03 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/08 Brighton, UK @ Chalk
06/09 London, UK @ Brixton O2 Academy
06/11 Dublin, IE @ Helix
06/12 Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
06/13 Leeds, UK @ Stylus
06/15 Glasgow, UK @ The Barrowland Ballroom
06/16 Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
& supporting Portugal. The Man
^ w/ P.E.
! w/ Public Practice
* w/ Mdou Moctar
# w/ Hailu Mergia
% w/ Sun Ra Arkestra
$ w/ Yu Su

Sympathy For Life is out 10/22 via Rough Trade. Pre-order it here.

