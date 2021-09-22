Parquet Courts – “Black Widow Spider”

Parquet Courts officially announced their new album Sympathy For Life last month with “Walking At A Downtown Pace,” after a soft rollout that included a radio show debut for “Plant Life” and a live show heavy on new songs. Today, they’re back with the studio version of one of those new songs, “Black Widow Spider.”

Per the band’s A Savage: “I told [producer] Rodaidh McDonald that I wanted to find a sound that was equal parts Can, Canned Heat and This Heat. He was really into that and probably took some glee in having such a bizarre challenge.” It comes with an animated video created by Shayne Ehman, who said: “We were inspired by the claymation master Art Clokey. I wanted the video to feel like it was shot in the 1950’s and so I used very old lenses. One was a brass projection lens from the 1860’s and another was radioactive.”

Check out “Black Widow Spider” and the band’s very extensive tour itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

09/18 Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival

09/22 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre &

09/24 Marfa, TX @ Trans-Pecos Festival

09/26 Accord, NY @ Woodsist Festival

10/02 Tampa, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival

10/28 Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom ^

10/29 Richmond, VA @ The National ^

10/30 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar ^

10/31 Lancaster, PA @ Tellus360 ^

11/03 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground !

11/04 Portland, ME @ State Theatre !

11/05 Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts !

11/06 Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony !

11/15 Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

11/17 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/19 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre

11/21 Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Music Festival

02/27 Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

02/28 Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre *

03/02 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse *

03/03 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn *

03/04 Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom *

03/05 St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

03/07 Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall *

03/08 Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

03/10 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

03/11 Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *

03/12 Chicago, IL @ The Riviera Theatre *

03/13 Detroit, MI @ MOCAD *

03/15 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

03/16 Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *

03/17 Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

03/18 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

03/31 Boston, MA @ Royale #

04/01 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel $

04/02 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

04/04 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

04/05 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore %

04/22 Seattle, WA @ Showbox at the Market

04/23 Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

04/25 Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/27 Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

04/28 Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre

04/29 Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

04/30 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

05/21 Paris, FR @ La Trianon

05/22 Antwerp, BE @ Trix

05/24 Cologne, DE @ Stollwerck

05/25 Berlin, DE @ Heimathafen Neukölln

05/27 Hamburg, DE @ Uebel & Gefährlich

05/28 Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

05/30 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/31 Lille, FR @ Le Grand Mix

06/01 Lyon, FR @ Epicerie Moderne

06/03 Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/08 Brighton, UK @ Chalk

06/09 London, UK @ Brixton O2 Academy

06/11 Dublin, IE @ Helix

06/12 Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

06/13 Leeds, UK @ Stylus

06/15 Glasgow, UK @ The Barrowland Ballroom

06/16 Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

& supporting Portugal. The Man

^ w/ P.E.

! w/ Public Practice

* w/ Mdou Moctar

# w/ Hailu Mergia

% w/ Sun Ra Arkestra

$ w/ Yu Su

Sympathy For Life is out 10/22 via Rough Trade. Pre-order it here.