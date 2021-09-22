Hana Vu – “Keeper”

Hana Vu is releasing her debut full-length, Public Storage, at the beginning of November. She’s shared “Maker” and “Everybody’s Birthday” from it so far and today she’s back with another single, “Keeper,” a high-drama track that boasts some strobing synths and Vu’s lower register. It comes with a music video directed by Meagen Houang which finds Vu causing some chaos in an apartment. Here’s Houang on the idea behind the video:

When I listened to ‘Keeper,’ I thought about how we’re all trapped by different societal expectations — whether it’s from work, family, friends or the devil inside ourselves. I wanted to make a video that expressed the feeling of not being seen when all you really want to do is explode. By shooting the video in a single take we never let the audience off the hook. Just like Hana, we’re trapped in a cycle of being constantly ignored. I set the film in a family environment because as viewers we usually associate families with a sense of security and safety. The family environment created a contrast to Hana’s bursting performance and underscored the pain of not being visible, even sometimes by your own relatives.

Check it out below.

Public Storage is out 11/5 via Ghostly International.