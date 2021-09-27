Soccer Mommy x Kero Kero Bonito – “rom com 2021”

Soccer Mommy x Kero Kero Bonito – “rom com 2021”

New Music September 27, 2021 12:16 PM By James Rettig

A couple months ago, Soccer Mommy shared a new glitched-out single “rom com 2004,” a BJ Burton co-production which landed on our best songs of the week list. Today, Kero Kero Bonito have hopped on a new version of the track that’s being released as the latest entry in Adult Swim’s singles series.

The reimagining is called “rom com 2021” and Soccer Mommy’s original is given the KKB twist, with some additional gliding synths and verses by the group’s Sarah Perry. “We were very excited to be invited to work on ‘Rom Com 2021,'” KKB said in a statement. “Our contributions were inspired by Bridget Jones’ Diary, late summer and UK Garage vocal manipulation.”

